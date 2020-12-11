Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

I cherish masterful use of the English language.

I also am inclined toward irreverence.

When the two meet and coalesce, well, be still my beating heart.

Which is the case with Armando Iannucci’s sprightly, delightful take on the Charles Dickens classic novel, known by its ever so shortened title as “David Copperfield.”

The movie is called “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” and is available for streaming at Amazon Prime. Where it will set you back an extra six bucks or so, but, as I advise in the podcast above, is well worth it.

Dev Patel as Copperfield is but one of the many charms.

