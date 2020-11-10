Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

Bet you can’t tell me the last conversation you had with a friend when he or she didn’t tell you about the latest film or TV series you absolutely positively just had to watch . . . starting today. Or vice versa, with the latest that’s captured your attention.

It’s what’s happening in the Time of the COVID.

You know what I’m talking about. I’m as guilty as the next gal or guy.

All of a sudden not long ago, I kept hearing about the Netflix 7 part series, “The Queen’s Gambit.”

About an orphan, who becomes addicted to pills, then alcohol. Who also becomes addicted to chess. For which game she has an incredible facility, rising through the ranks worldwide.

Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon is a revelation.

She is front and center in just about every scene, and is up to the task, holding this surprisingly compelling endeavor together.

For more insight into this series, the Culture Maven’s latest recommendation, listen to the podcast above.

