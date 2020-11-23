Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

I’ve always loved walking the streets of New York.

There’s this incredible energy. Hustle and bustle. And the sounds of commerce and communication and just needing to get where you’re going.

For decades Bill Cunningham photographed the people on the streets. And, at society gatherings, though the latter, a look see into the high life, never seemed as fascinating to me, as the sidewalk shots.

For years, he had a feature section in the Sunday NY Times, that were always thematic in some way or another, and revealed the fashion trends extant.

“The Times of Bill Cunningham” is a delightful 75 minute interview with the self-effacing “documentarian,” and a montage of his photos.

For more insight, listen to my podcast above.

Ready for some great music? wfpk.org/stream