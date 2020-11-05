Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

In this Netflix film, the very political director/screenwriter Aaron Sorkin revisits the famous trial of those Richard Nixon thought responsible for the riots, during Vietnam War protests in Chicago at the 1968 Democratic Convention.

The defendants turned the trial in Judge Julius Hoffman’t federal court into a circus. Especially provocateurs Abbie Hoffman, portrayed by Sacha Baron Cohen, and Jerry Rubin.

My review starts with a short history lesson, because many listeners probably weren’t even alive in 1968, and may not be aware of how that year felt a lot like what we’re dealing with in 2020.

If wordy and polemic, Sorkin’s film still fascinates.

For more insight into the film and the time, listen to my podcast above.

