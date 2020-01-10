Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

The current pope and his predecessor have totally differing philosophies about the

Catholic Church.

The former Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins) was a strict conservative, who abhorred change. In a most unusual move, he resigned the papacy.

He was succeeded by Pope Francis (Jonathon Pryce).

This film purports to show the evolution of their relationship, from their time in the College of Cardinals.

It’s a fascinating look inside the private sections of the Vatican.

It is also a master class in acting.

For more specifics and observations about the movie, listen to the podcast above.

