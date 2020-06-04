Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

This is the kind of flick I grew up loving in the 50s.

Small town America, under the possible threat of aliens from outer space.

Except that this debut effort from director Andrew Patterson is supremely well crafted, elegantly written, fabulously shot, acted with panache, and easily my favorite film of the year so far.

The centerpieces are Faye Crocker (Sierra McCormick), who has an interest in future science, and works at the town switchboard at night. Her pal is Everett Sloan (Jay Horowitz), also bright, also inquisitive about strange things, and he’s the night DJ at the radio station.

All but a handful of town citizens are at a HS basketball game, when Faye hears this eerie sound, and shares it with her pal.

Aliens?

I won’t ruin the fun of this engaging movie.

For more details, listen to the podcast above.

