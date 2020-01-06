Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

Howard Ratner, portrayed by a marvelous Adam Sandler in the Safdie Brothers’ latest film “Uncut Gems,” is a jeweler in NYC with a lot of money problems.

Because he’s a compulsive gambler, who can’t ever get even, he keeps borrowing from here to pay off there. And some of the lenders are not the most savory of characters.

He also has a wife in the burbs, who is divorcing him. Because of the mistress he keeps in a fancy apartment in the city.

Ratner’s not the most likable fellow, but so compelling and charismatic is Sandler’s performance, it’s hard not to root for him to get even.

To hear more specifics about this breathlessly energetic movie, listen to the podcast above.

