Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

Strange times, these.

Time to be prudent, and take care of ourselves and those we love, by following directions of those in the know for our health and that of the country.

Among the many many changes in life these days is the cancellation of college basketball.

No office bracket pools.

No fixes for those of us who are hoopaholics.

So, to somewhat fill what’s missing, I recommend “Hoop Dreams,” the incredible, award winning ’94 documentary about a couple of Chicago HS phenoms. The filmmakers followed the duo — Arthur Agee and William Gates — for almost 8 years, then edited down hundreds of hours of intimate footage to this incisive look at the world of hoops.

It’s available at Amazon Prime and perhaps elsewhere for streaming.

For more details, listen to the podcast above.

