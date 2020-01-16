Cursive frontman Tim Kasher calls in to talk with Kyle Meredith about their new record, Get Fixed, which comes only a year after 2018’s Vitriola. Kasher discusses the process of separating the two sets of songs and differences between the albums, especially the themes of dark times, nationalism, & politics. Tim goes on to talk about how the way he writes songs have changed through the years, bands that still try to write with the same aggression as when they were young, gaining answers from songs rooted in questions, and being known as the guy you turn to when you’re going through a breakup.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.