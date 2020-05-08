Cut Copy have shared their first new music since the release of their 2017 album Haiku From Zero.

Vocalist Dan Whitford said the song was made “using only a handful of sounds, hoping to create an intimate and unworldly atmosphere. It was written a year ago about the anxieties of imagined future times, as technology becomes more all-consuming. But in light of recent events, the song took on an eerie significance. Now, with our immediate future uncertain and people the world over self-isolating, “love” more than ever, feels like one of the best things we can share.”

Give a listen to “Love Is All We Share”…

