May 08, 2020

Cut Copy have shared their first new music since the release of their 2017 album Haiku From Zero.

Vocalist Dan Whitford said the song was made “using only a handful of sounds, hoping to create an intimate and unworldly atmosphere. It was written a year ago about the anxieties of imagined future times, as technology becomes more all-consuming. But in light of recent events, the song took on an eerie significance. Now, with our immediate future uncertain and people the world over self-isolating, “love” more than ever, feels like one of the best things we can share.”

Give a listen to “Love Is All We Share”…

