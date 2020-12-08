Cyndi Lauper‘s 10th annual “Home for the Holidays” benefit concert is being presented as a special livestream this year. The event will feature performances from Amanda Shires & Jason Isbell, Dolly Parton, Cher, Billie Eilish, and many more. Proceeds from the show will benefit True Colors United, Lauper’s organization which works to confront homelessness among LGBTQ youth.

Lauper released a statement saying, “It’s been a crazy year, but I am grateful for so many things – my immensely talented and generous friends who keep showing up for us year after year; the technology that is going to make it possible to bring our virtual concert to more people than ever; and all of our partners who help True Colors United do the work that we do. The Home for the Holidays concert is 10 years and over 100 artists in, and has raised over three million dollars, which is beyond what I could have imagined when we began. Most importantly though, we are truly helping LGBTQ young people experiencing homelessness. And to all of the fans who watch, donate, and celebrate with us, you are family. And I thank you.”

Cyndi Lauper‘s 10th annual “Home for the Holidays” benefit concert will premiere on Friday, December 11th at 8pm ET exclusively on her TikTok channel, and will be re-aired on Sunday, December 13th at 8pm ET on her YouTube and Facebook pages.