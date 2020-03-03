The Louisville band Darlington Pairs are set to release their second album called Vacation. They also are releasing a new video for the album’s opening track “M. Rosa” which was shot in one live take at Loop Island Studios. You can catch the band at their album release show this Saturday (3-7-20) at Headliners with Before The Streetlights, Sessions, and Next Attempt at 9 pm.
502unes
March 03, 2020
Laura is the WFPK Assistant Program Director and afternoon host.
