Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba speaks with Kyle Meredith about the band’s new hits collection, The Best Ones Of The Best Ones, and his twenty year history as an emo original. Carrabba tells how he started Dashboard Confessional as a side project while in Further Seems Forever, quickly finding fans with a level of lyrical confession that was still rarely heard at the time, how some of those lyrics have aged, rebelling against the industry, and being cited as an influence in a generation of Soundcloud rap artists. Chris and Kyle also detour to anticipate new releases from Archers of Loaf, The Cure, and Pearl Jam before Carrabba tells of having his fans help put together the tracklist for the new collection, finding rareities like the song “Fever Dreams,” and his plans to play full album shows on the upcoming tour, celebrating the records The Places You Have Come to Fear the Most and A Mark, A Mission, A Brand, A Scar.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.