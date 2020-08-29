Maybe you’ve seen gifted ten-year-old musician Nandi Bushell rocking out on social media. She has played with Lenny Kravitz, been asked by Dua Lipa to join her on tour and has gotten much praise (and a new signature Fender Soul Power Stratocaster guitar) from Tom Morello.

Now Bushell has challenged another of her rock heroes: Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

On her YouTube channel she shared the message and video:

“My dream is to one day jam with Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins and all the @Foo Fighters! Mr Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you! I LOVE ‘Everlong’ it’s really hard to play as it’s so fast but so much FUN!!!”

Well, “Mr. Grohl” has accepted the challenge and everything about this is adorable…

