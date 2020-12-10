Music News
Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin have announced a covers song series to celebrate Hanukkah!

Starting tonight, Grohl will release cover versions of eight songs by Jewish artists, providing one for each day of the season.

Check out the teaser video for “The Hanukkah Sessions”:

Mel Fisher
By Mel Fisher @onairmel
Mel is the WFPK mid-day host.