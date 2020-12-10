Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin have announced a covers song series to celebrate Hanukkah!

Starting tonight, Grohl will release cover versions of eight songs by Jewish artists, providing one for each day of the season.

Check out the teaser video for “The Hanukkah Sessions”:

With all the mishegas of 2020, @GregKurstin & I were kibbitzing about how we could make Hannukah extra-special this year. Festival of Lights?! How about a festival of tasty LICKS! So hold on to your tuchuses… we’ve got something special coming for your shayna punims. L’chaim!! pic.twitter.com/baTduQYdBW — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 10, 2020

