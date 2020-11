“Sometimes you just have to concede defeat.”

We have all enjoyed the “drum battles” between Dave Grohl and 10-year-old British wunderkind Nandi Bushell, and the Foo Fighters frontman recently admitted defeat on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert…

And yet again, Bushell had an epic response…

We can’t wait for that inevitable collaboration!

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream