Jimmy Kimmel has been paying tribute to the medical professionals on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis by having viewers nominate a #HealthCareHero, which most recently happened to be emergency and trauma nurse, TJ Riley, of the Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.

Riley himself contracted the virus, as did 60% of the staff. So not only did Kimmel award Riley and his co-workers $10,000 dollars and gift packages, he clearly stunned Riley when he brought the nurse’s favorite singer, Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl, into the video chat as well!

Watch a delightfully excited Riley get serenaded by Grohl performing “Everlong”…

