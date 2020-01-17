The second installment of David Bowie’s Is It Any Wonder? EP of six unreleased and rare tracks has been released. Parlaphone Records has promised a track will be shared every week and while an earlier version of this song first appeared on Tin Machine‘s self-titled debut album, Bowie preferred this solo version he recorded for his Earthling LP– although it was later cut. For the first time, here’s “I Can’t Read ’97” with a rehearsal video shot by Tim Pope…

