In honor of what would have been David Bowie‘s 73rd birthday today comes the announcement of not one, but TWO new releases! An EP called Is It Any Wonder will feature previously unreleased and rare recordings that will be shared one at a time, as well as a limited edition nine-track LP/CD called ChangesNowBowie that arrives on Record Store Day (4/18). Check out this version of “The Man Who Sold the World”…

