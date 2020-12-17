Next month would have been David Bowie‘s 74th birthday and the occasion will be marked with the release of previously unreleased covers of two fellow rock icons.

Bowie recorded a version of John Lennon‘s “Mother” in 1998 for a tribute that never came to fruition, while also covering Bob Dylan‘s “Tryin’ to Get to Heaven” that same year during the mixing of what would become Bowie’s live album LiveAndWell.com.

Both Bowie renditions will be released digitally and on 7″ vinyl January 8th of 2021.

WARNER MUSIC

