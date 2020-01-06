Feeling despondent over current world issues? David Byrne feels your pain and is doing something about it! The former Talking Heads frontman has launched a website called, appropriately enough, Reasons to be Cheerful. The mission is to remind us that the world is more than just the horrific stories that often overwhelm us and to document people and projects doing positive, uplifting things all over the globe. Here’s a brief glimpse into the project…

Byrne was also featured on CBS Sunday Morning this weekend talking about the website, his Broadway Show, and other element of his illustrious career…

