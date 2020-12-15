David Duchovny spends some time with Kyle Meredith to discuss his new single, Layin’ On the Tracks, and upcoming 3rd album, Gestureland. The X-Files legend tells us about being inspired by the book Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind and how daily politics has been a fairly new part of his life, and how he’s finding his voice as a songwriter. Also a NYT best-selling author, Duchovny talks about his upcoming fourth novel, Truly Like Lightning, about a desert dwelling Morman family and their resistance to the harms of the outside world, which he says he’s also pitched to Showtime to hopefully develop into a television show. After 3 years away from acting, Duchovny recently returned in The Craft: Legacy, and he tells us about that experience, what he did in the interim (including almost shooting an adaptation of Bucky F*cking Dent), and playing socially progressive characters throughout his career that include Twin Peaks, It’s Garry Shandling’s Show, Red Shoe Diaries, and The X-Files.

Watch the interview above and then check out the tracks below.