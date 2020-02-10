David Foster and Katharine McPhee play The Louisville Palace on May 5

David Foster, the super-producer/songwriter behind songs from Christina Aguilera, Peter Cetera, Chicago, Alice Cooper, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, and who also wrote the theme to St. Elmo’s Fire, gives Kyle Meredith to discuss his live album, An Intimate Evening. Foster discusses the theatrics that have become his songwriting calling card and how songwriting changes with new eras. We also get the stories behind two of the biggest show-stopping notes in pop history, first with Whitney Houston’s explosive moment in “I Will Always Love You,” and then how he got Celine Dion to hit those notes in “All By Myself.” Foster also gives us the goods on an upcoming musical about Betty Boop that he’s behind, a documentary on his career, and his 2020 tour with wife Katharine McPhee .

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.