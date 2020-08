To promote the October release of their forthcoming album Good Luck with Whatever, Dawes took to the roof to perform two tracks on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Guest host Rob Lowe echoed our sentiments (and a certain 2015 album of theirs) when he referred to Dawes as “one of my favorite bands.” Watch Taylor Goldsmith and band play “Who Do You Think You’re Talking To?” and “St. Augustine at Night”…

