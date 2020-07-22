Dawes have announced a new album is on the way this fall!

Good Luck with Forever arrives October 2nd and was produced by Dave Cobb.

Frontman Taylor Goldsmith says the first single “is about the way we bring our baggage with us as we move away from traumatic experiences and relationships. And the irony of sometimes our newer partners needing to be part of the processing more so than the folks who caused the trouble in the first place.”

Check out the new song “Who Do You Think You’re Talking To?” and its accompanying video…

