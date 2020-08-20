There’s a lot of Kentucky talent on this latest tune from former Louisvillian Dawn Landes and we are here for it!

“Oh, Amelia” is the latest single from Landes’ forthcoming ROW album, which was inspired by Louisville’s Tori Murden McClure, the first woman to row solo across the Atlantic.

Two of our favorite Kentucky artists, Brigid Kaelin and Rachel Grimes, are joined by modern a cappella choir SONUS for an imaginary conversation between McClure and Amelia Earhart that is simply breathtaking…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream