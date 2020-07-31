Louisville native Dawn Landes will release a new album soon!

ROW was supposed to debut the same day as the premiere of a theatrical production of the same name Landes conceived with playwright Daniel Goldstein, that was inspired by another acclaimed Louisvillian, Tori Murden McClure.

“I grew up in Louisville, Kentucky and first read about Tori Murden McClure in the newspaper when I was in high school,” says Landes in a statement. “Her story captured my imagination…a woman from my hometown, alone, rowing across the Atlantic Ocean…In the song she’s responding to reporters asking, what she called in her memoir, ‘the worst question of all’… Why?”

COVID-19 may have postponed the musical, but the first single from the album is here and features actual footage McClure filmed on her journey. Check out the inspirational video for “Mount Everest” with Landes’ exquisite vocals…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream