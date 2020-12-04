It’s finally here– the Death Cab for Cutie EP we’ve been hearing about!

The Georgia EP features Ben Gibbard and company’s take on songs by Georgia artists R.E.M., TLC, Cat Power, Neutral Milk Hotel, and Vic Chesnutt.

The collection was curated for a specific reason, as Gibbard said in a press release:

“We created this exclusive e.p. of songs by some of our favorite Georgia artists for our friend Stacey Abrams and all the hard-working people at Fair Fight Action. We strongly believe in the work Fair Fight has done to assure free and fair elections in Georgia and beyond and have been honored to assist them throughout the 2020 campaign.”

The Georgia EP is available at Bandcamp, but only for 24 hours.

Here’s a taste of the release with DCFC’s version of TLC‘s iconic 1994 hit, “Waterfalls”…

<a href="https://deathcabforcutie.bandcamp.com/album/the-georgia-e-p">The Georgia E.P. by Death Cab for Cutie</a>

