This weekend is Record Store Day, but due to obvious recent events, it can’t occur as it normally would. But a special documentary will be airing to aid our friends at independent record stores!

Filmmakers Kevin Smokler and Christopher Boone have a new documentary about the comeback of records and record collecting called Vinyl Nation that will be available digitally for a special, limited-time engagement on what would have been Record Store Day weekend, April 18-19, 2020, as an exclusive benefit for independent record stores.

“Any retail record store in the United States can sign up to sell tickets to our screening that weekend and keep 100% of the ticket price themselves,” said Smokler. “Record stores changed our lives. It’s why we made this documentary in the first place, and while COVID-19 has both the independent film community and record stores in upheaval, we want to help as much as we can.”

Participating stores in Kentucky so far are Guestroom Records in Louisville and CD Central in Lexington.

Check out the trailer!

Vinyl Nation – Official Trailer from Christopher Boone on Vimeo.

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream