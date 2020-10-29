Declan McKenna speaks with Kyle Meredith about his sophomore LP, Zeros. The album uses a wide concept of space as a way of looking at our own problems and behaviors here on Earth through an astronaut character named Daniel. McKenna takes us through how he arrived at the concept, wanting to write a song for each way the world could end, and how we’ve become trapped by the very world we created. The London songwriter goes on to discuss the importance of questioning societal norms, environmentalism, the accompanying visuals that go along with the record, and hopes for theatrics in the eventual live show.

Watch/Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.