Kentucky psych-rock trio Blind Feline has just released their new EP Cicadas and it’s chock full of bluesy boozy saxophone driven tunes to rock out to. Oliver Sayani, Matt Griffin and Kurt Spoelker make up the band with guitar, bass, drums, horns, and sometimes keys too. Check out “Locomotive #1” from the new album!

Also, catch them streaming live for Rocktails at Headliners this Friday, July 17th at 7:30 on Headliners Facebook page.