Austin band Delta Spirit will release their first album in six years in a few months and based on this first single it will be worth the wait!

Matthew Logan Vasquez and company will drop What Is There September 11th and the LP will be dedicated to the late Richard Swift, “their friend and musical inspiration.” In a press release Vasquez said the LP was “a record for right now, instead of pandering to the past. It’s the next step.”

Check out the video for “How Bout It”, which contains footage by 70 different cinematographers…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream