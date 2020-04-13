Des Rocs is a man on a mission and that mission is called Rock And Roll. The New York native speaks with Kyle Meredith about his quick rise to prominence and history that stretches back to the band Secret Weapons, when he decided to be his own frontman, and finding the persona to match. Rocs also dives into how he used loneliness as momentum for writing, taking inspiration from David Byrne and Talking Heads, and a story about opening for The Rolling Stones that found him falling flat on his back as he entered the stage.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.