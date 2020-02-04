Desmond Child, the songwriter behind dozens of Billboard hits including Bon Jovi’s “Livin On a Prayer,” Joan Jett’s “I Hate Myself For Loving You,” Aerosmith’s “Dude Looks Like a Lady” and “Crazy,” Ricky Martin’s “Livin la Vida Loca” (and so many more), gives Kyle Meredith a call to discuss his first live album which traces a one night celebration of some of his most memorable co-writes. Child tells the tips and tricks of how he came up with so many chart-toppers, a late-70’s mentorship with Bob Crewe, and the details on his upcoming biography. He’s also the producer behind an upcoming documentary based on the career of the disgraced (and deceased) boy-band mogul Lou Pearlman, who launched the careers of Backstreet Boys and N’SYNC, and Child gives the update on that project as well.

Listen to the interview above and the tracks below.