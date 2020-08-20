We’ve been hearing about some sort of special reissue of Tom Petty‘s 1994 album Wildflowers for a long time now and were starting to wonder if it was really going to happen or not. But finally, there’s good news!

Wildflowers & All the Rest will arrive October 16th in several different forms, from a basic version with 25 tracks on two CDs or three LPs, to the most deluxe packages with 70 numbers on five CDs or nine LPs.

The collection will include unreleased songs, alternate versions, live tracks and home demos.

Petty’s estate have also shared a third track from the set, a “Home Version” of the title track, paired with a video of footage of Petty at home that will make you miss him all over again…

