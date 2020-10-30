Fans of the 1984 film The Neverending Story will get a nostalgic kick from this cover of the title song.

While Kajagoogoo frontman Limahl sang the original version, it’s Denver quartet DeVotchKa taking over the update with some special guests.

Not only does Amanda Shires lend vocal support, the original “Childlike Empress” in the film, Tami Stronach, also appears, along with her own daughter.

Even better? All proceeds from the video, streams, and vinyl sales will go to MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s charitable organization. MusiCares provides financial support for medical care, addiction treatment, and COVID-19 relief for artists and crew in the music industry who’ve lost their income due to the pandemic.

Check out their playful reimagining of “The Neverending Story”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream