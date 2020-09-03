Diana DeMuth was supposed to be hitting the road with The Lumineers this year to support her forthcoming debut album but as you probably guessed, COVID-19 dashed those plans.

But with Misadventure arriving September 25th, DeMuth has shared another reason for us to be excited about the release, in the form of her latest single “Into My Arms”, which features Lumineers’ frontman Wesley Schultz.

Of the track DeMuth says, “Into My Arms” is an ode to what it feels like to free yourself. Whether that be from the place you grew up, a bad relationship or both. The lightheartedness of the song is what always cuts through to me whenever I sing it, like a drive down back roads in the middle of nowhere on a summer day. I hope people feel liberated when they hear this song and are reminded of a time they got out.”

Check out the infectious romp that is “Into My Arms”… (LANGUAGE)

