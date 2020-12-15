Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2021 details have been announced. The iconic annual NYE party brings host Ryan Seacrest back to Times Square with co-hosts Lucy Hale and Billy Porter, who hosted the New Orleans party last year. Ciara is set to host in Los Angeles again this year.

“2020 has been a trying year for the world and I’m thrilled to have Billy and Lucy join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings,” said Seacrest. “We look forward to making sure it’s a night for everyone to remember.”

The show is set to feature over five and a half hours of musical performances. Viewers will get to see Nelly, Jimmie Allen, and the reunion of Billy Porter and Cyndi Lauper who first collaborated on the Broadway production of “Kinky Boots”. Pop star J. Lo will headline the event, performing just before the famous Times Square ball drop.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, an event that normally draws tens of thousands of people, will be closed to the public. ABC will begin the broadcast of the event at 8pm EST.