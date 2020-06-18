How do you perform live on a talk show and still do the social distance thing? Dirty Projectors did it the right way!

The Brooklyn band drove to Samantha Bee‘s shed in the woods to perform “Lose Your Love”, which is on their EP Flight Tower, which comes out June 26th. It’s the second installment in a planned five-EP series. The first four releases feature lead vocals from a different member of the band, with the fifth installment bringing the band all together.

Check out their performance!

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream