The wait is finally almost over for the first Dixie Chicks album in 14 years!

Gaslighter was co-produced by Jack Antonoff and was originally supposed to arrive last month, but due to the coronavirus pandemic bandmates Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer decided to postpone the release for a while.

But now the date is set and the LP is slated to drop July 17th!

Check out the title track the Chicks performed on Ellen…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream