Fresh on the heels of Lady Antebellum announcing they would change their controversial moniker to the less offensive Lady A, comes the announcement that the Dixie Chicks would now simply refer to themselves as The Chicks.

In a statement to Pitchfork, they also said they’d received permission to share the name with a New Zealand band also called The Chicks, saying, “We are honored to co-exist together in the world with these exceptionally talented sisters.”

The decision was spurred by a column in Variety by journalist Jeremy Helligar, who said, “Regardless of its origin, for many Black people, it conjures a time and a place of bondage.”

To officially roll out their new name, The Chicks have shared a video for their protest song “March March”, from their forthcoming album Gaslighter, due July 17th. Featuring footage of various protests from over the years, it ends with a list of individuals killed by police violence, as well as suggestions for social justice and voter registration organizations.

