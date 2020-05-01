Today was supposed to be the day the Dixie Chicks released their highly-anticipated album, Gaslighter, but a big something called COVID-19 has forced the trio to postpone those plans.

The good news, though, is that we’re getting another taste of it with an empowering new track!

“Julianna Calm Down” name-checks Dixie Chick Emily Strayer‘s daughter and also references the daughters of her bandmate and sister, Martie Maguire, and vocalist Natalie Maines. Produced by Jack Antonoff, it’s an anthem that’s a teachable moment– if you don’t mind the pupil hearing a little off-color language! Check it out…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream