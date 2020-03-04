Today, the 13-time GRAMMY award-winning, multi-platinum selling global superstars, Dixie Chicks, release their first single “Gaslighter,” off of their highly-anticipated fifth studio album of the same name. Co-produced by GRAMMY award-winning singer-songwriter, record producer and friend of the band, Jack Antonoff, the new project marks nearly 14 years since their last studio album. GASLIGHTER is set for release on May 1, 2020 via Columbia Records. A nod to the female empowerment movement, the “Gaslighter” video, directed by Seanne Farmer, depicts the militant strength of women through the centuries and the unbreakable bond they create through any of life’s unforeseen circumstances.