Finally, something to look forward to in this tumultuous year… the one and only Dolly Parton is releasing her first holiday album in three decades!

It arrives October 2nd and is called, naturally, A Holly Dolly Christmas. The LP will be a mix of holiday favorites and originals and will feature special guests Michael Bublé, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, her goddaughter Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, and Parton’s brother, Randy.

Most of her duet partners recorded their parts separately from Parton, who finished the album with producer Kent Wells after the COVID-19 pandemic started.

“We were working in our little circle with our masks and with our gloves and we had our engineer and we just had the very few people that we had to have when we were in there when I was singing,” she says. “They had done some of the tracks before the pandemic, but then we went in and started doing our vocals. We’ve been very smart, very careful, because we’re trying to protect ourselves and I’m an older person. I’m not out to get it if I don’t [have] to, I’m hoping I can outrun all that. We’ve been all very, very smart, but it didn’t slow us up.”

To get you in the mood, enjoy this Dolly holiday classic…

