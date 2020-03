If there is anyone on the planet who can soothe us during these trouble times, it is most certainly Dolly Parton!

Parton– or “The Book Lady”, as so many kids who know her only from her Imagination Library call her– will soon start a series of YouTube videos where she will read aloud content-appropriate bedtime stories to bring solace to children and, no doubt, their parents too…

The series starts April 2nd at 7PM EDT and will run 10 weeks.

