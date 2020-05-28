I guess we should have known if anyone could raise our spirits during a pandemic it would be the inimitable Dolly Parton!

This is, after all, the same woman who she added six of her albums back to digital streaming services “with the hope that it would again bring healing and help,” is reading weekly stories to children with her Goodnight with Dolly series, AND donated a million dollars last month to the Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville to go towards COVID-19 research and support.

Now Parton has shared a new song and video that may just be the pick-me-up we all needed today…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream