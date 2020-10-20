She’s been singing around town for a while but now you can hear what all the buzz is about because Louisville’s Sarah Breit has finally released a recording for the world to hear called “Don’t Wait”. We asked Sarah to tell us more about the song:

I wrote this song as a way to process my own personal transformation in finding the inner strength and courage to show myself fully to the world. We each have our own insecurities, fears and self doubts we must face in order to break free from old habits, negative narratives and harsh inner dialogue. I hope this song will provide a message of encouragement and inspiration to those who know deep down exactly why they are here but are too afraid to follow that intuitive voice. I want to us to live in a world where everyone can realize their own chosen destinies, whether that is finding the courage to tell someone you love them, finally picking up the paintbrush or that dusty instrument in the corner, going back to school to study something you were told was unimportant, or just becoming the person you wish you could be without the fear of others’ judgment. The core message here is “don’t wait.” Don’t wait for permission, stop making excuses and chase the thing you love with reckless abandon because if you just do it, to the best of your ability and with all the love you can conjure from within, the world will be a better place for it 💚