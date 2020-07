We haven’t had an album from Doves since Kingdom of Rust in 2009, but now they’re back!

The band from Cheshire, England, announced The Universal Want will drop September 20th and according to vocalist/guitarist Jez Williams has “definitely got the stamp of ‘the time’ all over it. Everything on the album is an echo. It’s an echo of what we were going through at the time.”

Give a listen to “Prisoners”…

