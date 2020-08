Frequent collaborators Doyle Bramhall II, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks have joined forces once more and this time it’s for a particularly good reason!

The talented trio have come together for a cover of George Harrison‘s “Be Here Now”, from his 1973 album, Living in the Material World. The tune is a charity single for Melia Clapton‘s (wife of guitar legend, Eric Clapton) Turn Up For Recovery.

Check out their take on “Be Here Now”…

