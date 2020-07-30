DREAMERS frontman Nick Wold calls into Kyle Meredith With… to talk about the band’s latest single Heat Seeker and the alternate version that features their friend Grandson. In fact, it’s not the first time the two have collaborated, having teamed up earlier this year for Grandson’s Whole Lotta, which inspired Wold to take a more philosophical and political turn within his own lyrics. Wold discusses what this new phase for the band means for his upcoming songs, taking influence from Nirvana and Royal Blood to go heavier, his love of sci-fi and its place in the bigger conversations, and learning to play piano during this downtime.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.